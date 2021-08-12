Porsha Williams Announces She’s Leaving Dish Nation After 8 Years

*Porsha Williams has announced that she is leaving Dish Nation.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The reality TV star is departing the radio show after eight years. Her last day will be August 27.

“Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for,” Williams continued. “Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.”

Williams went on to thank her crew, co-hosts, and the network.

“Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for,” she concluded. “Keep dishing! Love you ♥️”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Williams bagged a three-part limited series on Bravo that focuses on her personal life and the three weddings she’s planning with Simon Guobadia.

“The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha’s life and her family,” the insider spilled.

Williams explained on Dish Nation that the first wedding ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts.