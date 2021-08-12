New Trailer: Michael B. Jordan is a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’ (Watch)

*Here’s your first look at Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming Denzel Washington-directed romantic drama “A Journal for Jordan,” based on the memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy.

Due in theaters this Christmas, the real-life story follows First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), who writes letters to his newborn son, also named Jordan, while he’s overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006, when his son was just seven months old, but his wife Canedy, played in the movie by Chanté Adams, keeps all the poignant letters in a book for their son.

“A Journal for Jordan” is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, who adapted the 2017 historical drama “Mudbound” from the novel of the same name. He earned a nod for best adapted screenplay, and star Mary J. Blige earned a supporting actress nomination at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Washington directs in addition to producing alongside Jordan, via his Outlier Society production company. Other producers include Escape Artist’s Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Ange Giannetti is overseeing for Sony Pictures.

Watch the trailer below.