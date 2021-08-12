NBAer PJ Washington Responds to Child Support Rumors with Ex Brittany Renner

*Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington has responded to wild rumors about child support payments to ex Brittany Renner.

Here’s a recap of the drama via TMZ:

Washington — the #12 pick in the 2019 Draft — and Renner first made headlines when the hooper seemingly shot his shot at the Instagram model after she attended his game at Kentucky in 2019. The couple went official in 2020 … and in May 2021, Washington confirmed they welcomed a baby boy together. But, things appeared to go sour just a few months later … with Washington tweeting — and later deleting — a cryptic message about someone “faking it all along.”

According to the latest social media rumors, Washington has to shell out $200k a month in child support.

Here’s what Hot New Hip Hop had to say about it:

People have taken to Twitter to destroy PJ Washington with memes and jokes about his misfortune, predicting that he’ll be needing to put aside a whole lot of money for child support. A few weeks after the initial drama ensued, PJ and Brittany are trending again because of a viral rumor going around that PJ will have to shell out $200,000 per month in child support.

The unconfirmed rumor has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and, once again, people are having a good laugh at PJ Washington’s luck. Some people doubt that he’ll be able to afford that rate for eighteen years, while others are joking about PJ finding ways out of this mess.

Washington addressed the rumor on Wednesday … tweeting “Stop the cap” … (cap = lying).

Brittany has yet to speak out on the situation.