Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

NBAer PJ Washington Responds to Child Support Rumors with Ex Brittany Renner

By Ny MaGee
0

PJ Washington and Brittany Renner via TMZ
PJ Washington and Brittany Renner via TMZ

*Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington has responded to wild rumors about child support payments to ex Brittany Renner.

Here’s a recap of the drama via TMZ:

Washington — the #12 pick in the 2019 Draft — and Renner first made headlines when the hooper seemingly shot his shot at the Instagram model after she attended his game at Kentucky in 2019. The couple went official in 2020 … and in May 2021, Washington confirmed they welcomed a baby boy together. But, things appeared to go sour just a few months later … with Washington tweeting — and later deleting — a cryptic message about someone “faking it all along.”

According to the latest social media rumors, Washington has to shell out $200k a month in child support.  

READ MORE: Was This Person Refreshing Trey Songz’s Drink or Trying to Drug Him? (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

Here’s what Hot New Hip Hop had to say about it:

People have taken to Twitter to destroy PJ Washington with memes and jokes about his misfortune, predicting that he’ll be needing to put aside a whole lot of money for child support. A few weeks after the initial drama ensued, PJ and Brittany are trending again because of a viral rumor going around that PJ will have to shell out $200,000 per month in child support.

The unconfirmed rumor has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and, once again, people are having a good laugh at PJ Washington’s luck. Some people doubt that he’ll be able to afford that rate for eighteen years, while others are joking about PJ finding ways out of this mess.

Washington addressed the rumor on Wednesday … tweeting “Stop the cap” … (cap = lying).

Brittany has yet to speak out on the situation.

Previous articleTrailer Drops of Issa Rae’s New Unscripted Series ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ [WATCH]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Negative Comments
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO