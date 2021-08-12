Mom of Brothers Charged with Killing Chicago Cop Arrested in Hospital [VIDEO]

*The mother of two siblings who were charged with killing a Chicago cop and wounding her partner was arrested after she attempted to visit her son in the hospital.

Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested during a confrontation with Chicago police at Christ Medical Center where her son Emonte Morgan, 21, is being treated for gunshot wounds.

As reported by SandraRose, Morgan was shot multiple times during a scuffle with Chicago Officer Carlos Yanez following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Officer Ella French was fatally shot during the confrontation and Yanez was critically injured and continues to fight for his life at the hospital.

Emonte is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother, Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

A woman who was also in the car with the males was not charged. She is said to be cooperating with police.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Officers Turn Backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot After Shooting of Two Cops

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I don’t believe a damn thing CPD says. And I can guarantee you this, my boys was afraid, I’m afraid… Adults are afraid of the CPD… I’m not a criminal… but, if a cop get behind me, my heart drops,” Flores explained in a live-stream video.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

Police say that an officer was guarding the room where Emonte is being treated after being shot multiple times during Saturday’s incident. Flores allegedly entered the area via a security door, “causing a disturbance,” according to a report provided by a police source to NBC 5.

“As Flores attempted to push her way past the Officer’s [sic] she kicked a Christ Hospital Public Safety Officer in the groin. Flores continued to resist efforts to take her into custody while demanding to her son.”

In her video message, Flores said she and her sons are afraid of the police.

“We fear our police here, we fear them… I need to be a voice for my boys. And that’s all I gotta say. Let me get in this hospital to see my damn son!” she said.