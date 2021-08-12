Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Mom of Brothers Charged with Killing Chicago Cop Arrested in Hospital [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Photo via SandraRose.com

*The mother of two siblings who were charged with killing a Chicago cop and wounding her partner was arrested after she attempted to visit her son in the hospital. 

Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested during a confrontation with Chicago police at Christ Medical Center where her son Emonte Morgan, 21, is being treated for gunshot wounds.

As reported by SandraRose, Morgan was shot multiple times during a scuffle with Chicago Officer Carlos Yanez following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Officer Ella French was fatally shot during the confrontation and Yanez was critically injured and continues to fight for his life at the hospital.  

Emonte is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother, Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

A woman who was also in the car with the males was not charged. She is said to be cooperating with police.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Officers Turn Backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot After Shooting of Two Cops

“I don’t believe a damn thing CPD says. And I can guarantee you this, my boys was afraid, I’m afraid… Adults are afraid of the CPD… I’m not a criminal… but, if a cop get behind me, my heart drops,” Flores explained in a live-stream video. 

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

Police say that an officer was guarding the room where Emonte is being treated after being shot multiple times during Saturday’s incident. Flores allegedly entered the area via a security door, “causing a disturbance,” according to a report provided by a police source to NBC 5.

“As Flores attempted to push her way past the Officer’s [sic] she kicked a Christ Hospital Public Safety Officer in the groin. Flores continued to resist efforts to take her into custody while demanding to her son.”

In her video message, Flores said she and her sons are afraid of the police.

“We fear our police here, we fear them… I need to be a voice for my boys. And that’s all I gotta say. Let me get in this hospital to see my damn son!” she said.

Previous articleNew Trailer: Michael B. Jordan is a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO