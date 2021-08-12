Thursday, August 12, 2021
It Takes Two: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik Named New Hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

By Fisher Jack
Jeopardy - Mike Richards - Mayim Bialik
Mike Richards – Mayim Bialik / Photo: Jeopardy

*#Jeopardy! producer #MikeRichards and former “Big Bang Theory” star #MayimBialik have been named the hosts of the long-running game show.⁠

Richards will be the full-time host of the weekday syndicated version of the show, while Bialik will host special primetime editions. ⁠

Sony Pictures Television made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“Richards will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program,” the company said. “Bialik joins as the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year, as the studio looks to extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms.”

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek,” Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Sony Pictures added.

Fisher Jack

