Thursday, August 12, 2021
Emmys Ceremony to be Held Outdoors Due to COVID-19 ‘Explosion’ in Los Angeles

By Ny MaGee
*The Television Academy has announced that next month’s Emmys ceremony will go down outside on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, next to the Microsoft Theater. The event is being held outdoors amid the alleged surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. 

“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance,” the Academy said in a statement, Variety reports. “Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 Delta variant.”

Here’s more from the org:

“Preparations for welcoming live audiences to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the 73rd Emmy Awards telecast are underway. Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19.

“Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.

“In addition, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an “indoor/outdoor” setting and more socially distanced audience seating.”

Emmy organizers said the move will allow for an “indoor/outdoor setting and more socially distanced audience seating.”

The announcement was made after Los Angeles County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, warned the Delta variant has sparked an “explosion” in COVID-19 infections in the county.

“This variant, you know, affects many more people at a time. One person can infect many more people at a time if they’re infected with the Delta variant, and that’s all we’re seeing is the delta variant,” Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. “So with this explosion in cases, the best strategy right now from our perspective is to double-down on getting more and more people vaccinated.”

Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped by CBS to host the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. 

The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

