Daytime Beauty Awards to Host 3rd Annual Award Show on September 12th

*Los Angeles, CA – The 3rd annual Daytime Beauty Awards, founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, will take place on Sunday, September 12 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. The award show recognizes science behind beauty and spotlights health and wellness professionals in the fields of dentistry, medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling, cannabis, beauty innovation and more. OmegaXL by Great HealthWorks will serve as the event’s title sponsor.

Danielle Lauder, actress, entrepreneur and the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder, will officiate as the Ambassador for this year’s Daytime Beauty Awards. Lauder received The Breakthrough Award at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

The 2021 honorees include: Paula Abdul (Outstanding Achievement in Health Sponsored by OmegaXL), Dr. Moncef Slaoui, former Chief Scientist for the U.S. government’s Covid vaccine development effort (Special Tribute Award), Chris Appleton (Outstanding Achievement in Fitness), Gary Archer (Outstanding Achievement in Dentistry), Dr. Stafford Broumand (Outstanding Achievement in Aesthetics), Dr. Andrew Caster (Outstanding Achievement in Medicine), Tracey Cunningham (Outstanding Achievement in Color and Styling), Michaeline DeJoria for John Paul Mitchell Systems (Brand of the Year), Nancy Duitch and Nicole Kidman for Sera Labs (The Breakthrough Award), Cheech Marin (The Zen Award), Gary Trudell for Custom Comfort Mattress (The Sleeping Beauty Award), Randi Shinder and Christie Brinkley for SBLA (Outstanding Achievement in Skincare), Rea Ann Silva for Beautyblender (Tool of the Year), and Erica Skynn for Derm7 (The Innovation Award).

This year’s event will feature a silent auction and cocktails followed by a luncheon and the award ceremony. The Daytime Beauty Awards will require proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test for all attendees. No exceptions will be made.

The Daytime Beauty Awards benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center for their efforts 24/7, 365 days a year rescuing animals of all kinds from natural disasters, providing healthcare and forever homes.

About Daytime Beauty Awards

Michele Elyzabeth created the Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs) and Daytime Beauty Awards (DBAs). The DBAs honor Science behind Beauty, recognizing professionals in health & wellness: Dentistry, Medicine, Health & Fitness, Aesthetics, Skincare, Coloring & Styling, a CBD/Cannabis line, Beauty Innovation and more. www.daytimebeautyawards.com

About OmegaXL & Great HealthWorks

One of the largest direct-to-consumer companies in the U.S., Great HealthWorks is dedicated to delivering quality health and wellness products. The company’s cornerstone product is OmegaXL. Supported by 30 years of clinical research, its proven benefits have transformed the lives of millions, including athletes, celebrities and dedicated daily users. www.greathealthworks.com and www.omegaxl.com