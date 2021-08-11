What Lil’ Rel Howry Learned From Buddy In ‘Free Guy’ – EUR Exclusive! | WATCH

*Lil’ Rel Howery chats with EUR about the new movie he’s co-starring in alongside Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy.”

The concept is that Reynolds and Howrey are bit characters in an ultra-violent, “Grand Theft Auto on Steroids” video game called Free City. The comedians character, Buddy, is the best friend to the protagonist, Guy (Reynolds) – Buddy’s joy for life is only matched by his kind-hardheartedness. However, all that changes when Guy, discovers the truth of their collective existence and tries to open the eyes of all around them.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Knuckles Will be Played by Idris Elba in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

“His innocence was able to translate to his heart,” explained the Chicago native. “Because he’s able to help his friend, who’s going through a thing and is just starting to open his eyes and see everything for what it is. He’s still able to channel this innocence into their friendship to pretty much calm him down and to help him out.”

The actor feels some adults stray away from those feelings and actions.

“Sometimes that childlike innocence is what lets us empathize,” he continued. ” I think one of the things I learned from Buddy is to keep some of that innocence. You don’t have to be so intense all the time. It is what it is.”

“One of the things I try to do with any role I’m playing is I commit to the world. I’m in a video game, I don’t move, I’m not real, I ain’t got no birth certificate…I had to go really deep into it. Buddy was really comfortable with who he is, and when you own who you are life becomes a lot easier.”

“Free Guy” opens only in theaters on August 13th.

For more details check out 20thcenturystudios.com and for tickets click here! Follow #FreeGuy | @freeguymovie