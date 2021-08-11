Wednesday, August 11, 2021
VIDEO: Chet Hanks, Whose Parents Suffered with COVID-19, Rants Against Vaccines

Chet Hanks
Chet Hanks rants against COVID vaccines despite both parents nearly dying from the virus in March 2020.

*Chet Hanks has a new rant.

The bothersome son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – both of whom were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 in March 2020 – is telling people in an Instagram video that the virus is no worse than the flu, and sufferers need to just “get over it.”

The video begins with Chet pretending to encourage followers to get vaccinated. He then screams “Sike!” and shouts: “You ain’t sticking me with that m*therf**king needle,” before erroneously comparing COVID-19 to the flu.

The musician’s parents were among the first well-known people to contract the virus last March and isolated in an Australian hospital with severe symptoms.

Chet told followers he won’t be getting a shot because he “never had COVID,” and said those who suffer from the disease should “get over it … Why we working around y’all?”

He also came for masks, saying he was “tired” of wearing a face covering.

Watch below:

