Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Lizzo and Cardi B Tease New Single ‘Rumors’ [LISTEN]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Lizzo and Cardi B via Twitter

*Lizzo briefly ditched her music career and turned into an extreme exhibitionist during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it seems she’s ready to return to her roots. 

Not only has the singer returned to Twitter after a long hiatus, but she also announced on Monday that rapper Cardi B is joining her on the upcoming single “Rumors.” 

Check out the audio snippet via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Lizzo Responds to Wild Rumors She Crushed Fan After Leaping Into Crowd [WATCH]

“Good morning, motherf—er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” said Lizzo in the FaceTime video of her calling Cardi.

“Yo what the f—? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning,” Cardi said.

Lizzo captioned the video: “GRAND RISING MUTHAF—ASSSSS…. GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?”

Watch the clip below.

“Rumors” is Lizzo’s first new single in two years, and will drop later in August.

Cardi B later made a post about it on Twitter that read “all the rumors are truuuuue – me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready 😘😘😘.”

Lizzo made a return to Twitter Monday after a year and a half off of the platform.

“Hey y’all.. heard I was trending so I decided to come back on here.. what I miss? 👀,” she wrote in response to her last tweet in 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

