Lizzo and Cardi B Tease New Single ‘Rumors’ [LISTEN]

*Lizzo briefly ditched her music career and turned into an extreme exhibitionist during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it seems she’s ready to return to her roots.

Not only has the singer returned to Twitter after a long hiatus, but she also announced on Monday that rapper Cardi B is joining her on the upcoming single “Rumors.”

Check out the audio snippet via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Lizzo Responds to Wild Rumors She Crushed Fan After Leaping Into Crowd [WATCH]

“Good morning, motherf—er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” said Lizzo in the FaceTime video of her calling Cardi.

“Yo what the f—? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning,” Cardi said.

Lizzo captioned the video: “GRAND RISING MUTHAF—ASSSSS…. GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?”

Watch the clip below.

Lizzo and Cardi B are droppin’ a song called “Rumors” on Friday pic.twitter.com/8464EPuuHy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 9, 2021

“Rumors” is Lizzo’s first new single in two years, and will drop later in August.

Cardi B later made a post about it on Twitter that read “all the rumors are truuuuue – me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready 😘😘😘.”

Lizzo made a return to Twitter Monday after a year and a half off of the platform.

“Hey y’all.. heard I was trending so I decided to come back on here.. what I miss? 👀,” she wrote in response to her last tweet in 2020.

On Saturday, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted a video of herself reading “OHHH GAHDAM😵‍💫… I WAS TRYIN TO GIVE YALL A TEASER OF ‘RUMORS’ BUT I ENDED UP JUST BEIN A TEASE 😈🤫😈.” She then initiated extreme exhibitionist mode by revealing her flat, phat ass — peep the moment below.