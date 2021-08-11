Lil’ Rel Howry Talks New Movie ‘Free Guy’ – EUR Exclusive! | WATCH

*Lil’ Rel Howery chats with Monique Loveless about the new movie he’s co-starring in alongside Ryan Reynolds titled “Free Guy.”

The concept is that Reynolds and Howrey are bit characters in an ultra-violent, “Grand Theft Auto on Steroids” video game called Free City.

Lil’ Rel’s character is named Buddy, and he’s the best friend to the protagonist, played by Ryan Reynolds. Buddy’s joy for life is only matched by his kind-heartedness.

However, all that changes when Guy, played by Reynolds, discovers the truth of their collective existence and tries to open the eyes of all around them.

“His innocence was able to translate to his heart,” Howery explained. “Because Buddy is the way he is, he’s able to help his friend, who’s going through a thing and is just starting to open his eyes and see everything for what it is. He’s still able to channel this innocence into their friendship to pretty much calm him down and to help him out.

“As adults, we sometimes go away from that,” he continued. “But sometimes that childlike innocence is what lets us empathize. I think one of the things I learned from Buddy is to keep some of that innocence to you. You don’t have to be so intense all the time. It is what it is.

“One of the things that I try to do with any role I’m playing is I commit to the world. I’m in a video game, I don’t move, I’m not real, I ain’t got no birth certificate…I had to go really deep into it. Buddy was really comfortable with who he is, and when you own who you are life becomes a lot easier.”

Check out the entire interview by clicking on the video of the interview (above). Also, stay tuned for more interviews with the cast of “Free Guy,” which opens in theaters nationwide on Friday (08/13/21).