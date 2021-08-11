Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Knuckles Will be Played by Idris Elba in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

By Fisher Jack
Idris Elba - Knuckles (Wikimedia Commons -- Sega-Fox)jpg
Idris Elba – Knuckles (Wikimedia Commons / Sega-Fox)

*Idris Elba will be joining the Sonic The Hedgehog film sequel as he is listed to play Knuckles.

Knuckles, the red Echidna who guarded the Master Emerald in the video games franchise, will be joining Sonic on a new adventure in the film’s sequel. The news was officially confirmed by Elba on an Instagram post with a picture of Knuckle’s infamous spiked glove with the caption “Knock Knock… #SonicMovie2 #Knuckles.”

According to Deadline, Elba will be joining as the latest cast member to the film with Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz,James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, and Natasha Rothwell. The film is expected to be released on April 20, 2022.

