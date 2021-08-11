Wednesday, August 11, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas Dropped 81 at Pro-Am Tryout, Then Got Emotional over NBA Giving Up on Him

By EURPublisher01
0

Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas sobs after 81 point performance in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle

*A hip injury that prematurely halted Isaiah Thomas’ NBA career ultimately led to a jaw-dropping, historic comeback four years later on Sunday, where the two-time All-Star free agent scored 81 points in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle. The point total matches the second-highest single-game mark in NBA history set by the late Kobe Bryant in 2006.

Thomas had 40 points by halftime, a first for the guard in his over 553 NBA games. His most recent 40-point game occurred during the 2017 postseason as a Boston Celtic.

Fans gave him a standing ovation by the end of his performance, saluting his impressive array of reverse baskets, crossovers and no-look 3-pointers en route to the 81.

After leaving it all on the floor, Thomas sat against a wall and sobbed into a towel over what could’ve been, had the NBA not abandoned him during the injury.

Watch below:

Previous articleMarlon Wayans (‘Respect’): Kudos to the Sisters ‘Cause Y’all Are Doing It!
Next articleVIDEO: Animated Cory Booker Trolling GOP Senator Over ‘Defund the Police’ Vote Goes Viral
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO