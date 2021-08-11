VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas Dropped 81 at Pro-Am Tryout, Then Got Emotional over NBA Giving Up on Him

*A hip injury that prematurely halted Isaiah Thomas’ NBA career ultimately led to a jaw-dropping, historic comeback four years later on Sunday, where the two-time All-Star free agent scored 81 points in the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle. The point total matches the second-highest single-game mark in NBA history set by the late Kobe Bryant in 2006.

Thomas had 40 points by halftime, a first for the guard in his over 553 NBA games. His most recent 40-point game occurred during the 2017 postseason as a Boston Celtic.

Fans gave him a standing ovation by the end of his performance, saluting his impressive array of reverse baskets, crossovers and no-look 3-pointers en route to the 81.

After leaving it all on the floor, Thomas sat against a wall and sobbed into a towel over what could’ve been, had the NBA not abandoned him during the injury.

Watch below: