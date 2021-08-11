Halle Berry Refused to Halt Production on ‘Bruised’ After Breaking 2 Ribs

*Halle Berry broke 2 ribs while filming her directorial debut “Bruised,” but refused to halt production.

Berry is starring in and making her directorial debut with the project, about a mixed martial arts fighter struggling to rebuild her life, PEOPLE reported.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, Berry said the biggest challenge was working with two broken ribs.

“[It was] kind of a crazy injury,” said choreographer and stunt coordinator Eric Brown.”But that was just her intensity… Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.♥️ https://t.co/t2Ieg3Jpxv via @variety — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 11, 2020

“I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal,” Berry recalled. “On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home.'”

As reported earlier, during the filming of “Bruised,” Berry was injured and the film’s production in a Newark, New Jersey gym.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,“ said Berry. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. I’m going to will myself through it. And so we did.”

After Berry was injured on set, the film’s executive producer, Brian Pitt, told NJ Advance Media that Berry “needed a break.”

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” he added.

“Bruised” will be released on Netflix on November 24.