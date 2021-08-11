Wednesday, August 11, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

De La Soul Reacts to Their Music Returning to Streaming Services

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Talib Kweli took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm that hip-hop trio De La Soul finally owns the rights to their music, and now the group is speaking out about their music coming to streaming services. 

De La Soul fought for years to gain control of their back catalog.

In 2019, De La Soul announced that their music would be streaming but 90% of the money would go to their former label Tommy Boy Records. After months of negotiations, both sides failed to reach an agreement, with Tommy Boy noting that they’re “not in the business of giving artists back their masters.”

De La Soul previously encouraged their fans to avoid streaming their music, Complex reported. 

Tommy Boy was ultimately sold to Reservoir Media in a deal reprotedly worth $100 million. 

READ MORE: De La Soul Finally Owns the Rights to Their Masters

De La Soul’s first six albums, including “3 Feet High” and Rising,” “De La Soul Is Dead,” and “Buhloone Mindstate” are owned by Reservoir Media, which wants to bring the group’s full catalog to streaming platforms.

“We have already reached out to De La Soul and will work together to bring the catalog and the music back to the fans,” Reservoir told Variety in June. 

“We’re thrilled,” said the group’s Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur on Instagram Live.

“We have come to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir to release our music in 2021 — our catalog will be released this year, we are working diligently with the good folks at Reservoir, and we sat down with them and got it done pretty quickly actually,” said Jolicoeur. “Our music will be released in 2021 on all streaming platforms — we’re trying to get the whole catalog out there. It’ll take a minute… a little minute… November.”

Hear more from Jolicoeur about it via the Twitter clip above.

Previous articleKnuckles Will be Played by Idris Elba in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’
Next articleBeyoncé Talks Dieting, Mental Health Care and Struggling with Insomnia
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO