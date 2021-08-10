We Remember: Chucky Thompson, Producer Behind Hits From Biggie, Mary J. Blige, Dead at 53 (Video)

*Chucky Thompson, the hip hop and R&B record producer best known for his work with Bad Boy Records’ “Hitmen” production team, has died at the age of 53 due to complications from COVID-19.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” his publicist, Tamar Juda, said in a statement Monday.

“To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love,” the statement read. “Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Thompson’s protégé, Young Guru, also confirmed the death on his Instagram, writing, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever.”

“You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one,” he wrote in a tribute to Thompson. “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

The producer, born Carl E. Thompson, was an original member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in-house production team at Bad Boy Records. Thompson was first introduced to Puff in the early 1990s, shortly after Diddy had been fired from Uptown Records and was looking to start his own label.

“I ended up sending music to Puff right around the time he got fired from Uptown,” he recalled in a 2011 interview with You Know I Got Soul. “We sent a CD to Puff; he heard the music and immediately got in touch with me. That’s how that got started. So that was my in, and that’s how it got started.”

Originally a musician from Washington, D.C., Thompson’s ability to play different instruments allowed him to effortlessly collaborate with others — including fellow producers Easy Mo Bee and Rashad Smith.

Thompson’s first project with Bad Boy Records’ production team, Mary J. Blige’s 1994 album My Life, ultimately earned him his first Grammy nomination. In the same year, The Notorious B.I.G. release his debut “Ready to Die,” which also featured Thompson’s handy work.

Under Bad Boy Records, Thompson went on to work his magic on hits like Total’s “No One Else” and Faith Evans’ “You Used to Love Me.”

During his career, he also produced songs hits for Usher, TLC, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Ice Cube, New Edition and Juvenile.

One of his recent tracks was a go-go remix of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s song, “I See You.”

Below are some clips of Thompson surprising Blige at a radio interview, and discussing his production of Blige and Evans:

Colleagues, friends and fans are expressing grief across social media.

I just got word that DC’s legendary music producer, Chucky Thompson has died from COVID complications. He produced everyone from Mary J. Blige, Biggie & Chuck Brown, to Kanye West, Raheem DeVaughn, Craig Mack and Puffy. He was a bad man & a good bro.

My deepest condolences

RIP🙏🏾 — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) August 9, 2021

This Chucky Thompson news hurt … — Wale (@Wale) August 9, 2021

