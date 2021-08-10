*“I do bands and solo,” said Rock/Pop singer/guitarist Lisa Bouchelle about her solo release “Jump In,” hitting stores August 27, 2021. “It has an empowering and uplifting vibe.”

Lisa said the content of “Jump In” says, “Life is not perfect, but will work out.”

She added, “I watched that from my parents. They did not have a lot of money, but things worked out. They made lemonade from lemons.”

Bouchelle is a veteran musician, acoustic guitar, on the New Jersey circuit. Though considered a Rock/Pop artist Lisa is known for her soulful vocals. As a musician, she has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Meat Loaf.

When talking about the “Jump In” project she said, “I have so many guests on it. I like the song ‘I Believe.’”

“We did have a title track. We had a list of 10 ideas…for not only the title track but the lyrics too,” she added. “We put ‘Jump In’ in first and made it the title.”

The guests she talked about include Grammy nominated guitarist G. Love (“The Juice”); keyboardist Mike Schmid (Chainsmokers); pianist/guitarist Tommy Kessler (Blondie); keyboardist Rob Hyman (The Hooters), and Tony nominated Constantine Maroulis (“American Idol”). Lisa Bouchelle indicated her eagerness to go back on tour.

“My first tour was in my car…no buses,” Lisa laughed a little when she informed me as we talked about her going back on tour for the new album. “Driving 1,200 miles in 8 weeks…you see so much. I’ve written a lot of songs on the road. It’s fun to do tours…its cool.”

The first single from the “Jump In” album was the title track, and “Love is for the Making” was the second single released August 6, 2021. www.LisaBouchelle.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing and Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 at via Zoom Conferencing presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

