Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Omarosa Bags Close to Half A Million to Appear on ‘Big Brother VIP’

By Ny MaGee
Omarosa Manigault Newman

*Omarosa Manigault Newman is set to return to reality TV when she appears on “Big Brother VIP” later this year.

Omarosa is allegedly being paid $450,000 for her participation, per The Jasmine Brand.

The former Trump aide “will appear at the Big Brother house as an intruder, arriving later than the other contestants,” the outlet writes.

Omarosa’s “Big Brother VIP” co-star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly being paid $500,000 to appear on the popular series.

EURweb.com
Caitlyn Jenner via Twitter

The 12 stars confirmed for the Big Brother VIP house are:

Bernard Curry – Actor

Caitlyn Jenner – Olympian and Political Candidate

Danny Hayes – Big Brother 2021

Favourite Dayne Beams – Former AFL Captain

Ellie Gonsalves – Actress and Model

Imogen Anthony – Fashion Designer and Model

Jessika Power – Reality TV Star

Josh Carroll – Model and Content Creator

Luke Toki – Reality TV Fan Favourite

Matt Cooper – NRL Superstar

Omarosa – Political Aide and Author

Thomas Markle Jr. – Meghan Markle’s Big Brother

Only one will walk away with $100,000 for their nominated charity.

The show is set to air later this year on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

