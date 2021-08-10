Kristen Bell Doesn’t Bathe Her Kids Until They ‘STINK’ – “It’s Just Bacteria’

*Just shortly after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted they wait until they see “dirt” on their kids before bathing, another big star, Kristen Bell, is also revealing why she too does not bathe her kids regularly.

Bell joined her husband Dax Shepard on The View last week, where the couple shared that they’re not big fans of bathing their kids every night. Bell explained that she’s “a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

Shepard told The View hosts that they used to bathe their 6 and 8-year-old daily as part of a nighttime routine, but then that shifted.

“Somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine,” the Dukes of Hazzard actor shared about his daughters. “We had to start saying like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'”

In a new interview with The Daily Beast Live, Bell went on to further explain why it’s not a big deal to them: “It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink. That tells you when they need to bathe,” the “Frozen” star said, adding that she and her husband are also trying to do their part in protecting the environment by only using water when it’s necessary.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nikole Hannah-Jones Blasts Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Housing Startup for Low-Income Renters