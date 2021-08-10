Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Kristen Bell Doesn’t Bathe Her Kids Until They ‘STINK’ – “It’s Just Bacteria’

By Fisher Jack
0

Kristen Bell - Gettyimages -1186235157-e1578690729480
Kristen Bell – Gettyimages

*Just shortly after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted they wait until they see “dirt” on their kids before bathing, another big star, Kristen Bell, is also revealing why she too does not bathe her kids regularly.

Bell joined her husband Dax Shepard on The View last week, where the couple shared that they’re not big fans of bathing their kids every night. Bell explained that she’s “a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

Shepard told The View hosts that they used to bathe their 6 and 8-year-old daily as part of a nighttime routine, but then that shifted.

“Somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine,” the Dukes of Hazzard actor shared about his daughters. “We had to start saying like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'”

In a new interview with The Daily Beast Live, Bell went on to further explain why it’s not a big deal to them: “It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink. That tells you when they need to bathe,” the “Frozen” star said, adding that she and her husband are also trying to do their part in protecting the environment by only using water when it’s necessary.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nikole Hannah-Jones Blasts Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Housing Startup for Low-Income Renters

Previous articleIncarcerated Rapper C-Murder Lawyers Up with Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump
Next articleOmarosa Bags Close to Half A Million to Appear on ‘Big Brother VIP’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO