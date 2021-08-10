Incarcerated Rapper C-Murder Lawyers Up with Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump

*Incarcerated rapper Corey Miller — known as C-Murder — has added civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to his legal team.

Miller is serving life in prison for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2009. He appealed after one of the jurors, Mary Jacob, revealed she (and other jurors) received “brutal” pressure to vote guilty. But his murder conviction was upheld by the court.

Kenneth Jordan, a key witness in trial, filed a sworn affidavit, in 2018 stating, “I know the individual that I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller.” Jordan says Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives pressured him to lie under oath, or else he would face a 10-year sentence on unrelated criminal charges, EUR previously reported.

READ MORE: OJ Says He Avoids LA ‘Case He Might Encounter the ‘Real’ Suspect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Miller (@cmurder)

“I was distraught and scared,” Jordan reportedly claims in the affidavit. “JPSO officers told me that if I testified against Corey Miller I could ‘go home’; they told me what to say; they fed me facts about the fight and details about the DJ and the dance party, none of which I really knew.”

Jordan also reportedly recanted in an episode of a true-crime series “Reasonable Doubt.”

“If I could turn back the hands of time, I wouldn’t have did it. In that moment it felt like that’s what I had to do,” Jordan reportedly says in the TV episode.

Miller, the brother of rapper Master P, recently made headlines for going on a hunger strike at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana

Crump, along with attorney Ronald Haley Jr., released the following statement about C-Murder’s case:

“No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract COVID-19 nor die from it. There are far too many people who are unreasonably compromised due to existing medical conditions and older age who will suffer or die due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. There is no form of justice that should allow this level of neglect for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated.

“Mr. Miller maintains his innocence and we are diligently working with his legal defense team to free him, but In the meantime, we are monitoring the conditions at Elayn Hunt and are considering taking legal action. We stand with Mr. Miller and everyone who is incarcerated who are in fear of losing their lives due to the pandemic and inhumanity of the correctional system. We demand that the Department of Corrections act immediately.”

“Since the onset of COVID-19, they have continued placing the inmates that have tested positive for the virus in the dorms with inmates that were COVID-19 negative,” C-Murder said in a release. “This has not only spread the virus but has caused abnormally long quarantine times. The COVID-19 positive inmates are put on a two-week quarantine time initially but the prison adds new positive inmates to the dorm daily, which then extends the quarantine time two weeks each day that they add a new case.”

Miler’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Monica, has also vowed to help get him released.