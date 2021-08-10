Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Holy Bat Crap! Robin Comes Out As BISEXUAL in New DC Comics Series!!

By Fisher Jack
Robin - urban-legends-6-38
DC Comics

*Batman’s sidekick Tim Drake, aka Robin, came out as bisexual in the latest comic series, “Batman: Urban Legends,” and DC Comics fans are celebrating online.

As Yahoo News notes, Drake first appeared in comics in 1989 and is the third character to assume the role of Batman’s partner Robin. Although the character has been shown dating women before, in the sixth installment of the comic book that dropped Tuesday, it was confirmed that he is also open to dating men. The story ended with Tim saying yes to going on a date with a guy named Bernard Dowd.

Following the big news, fans took to social media to react. One comic fan wrote, “Crazy thing, I saw Tim DRAKE coming out,  years ago.. congrats to DC for making it a reality.” Socialites, are you here for this too?

