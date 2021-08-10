Friends Nearly Drown After Flood Waters Rush Into Elevator (Watch)

*Heavy flash-flooding after a storm in Omaha, Neb., led to a horrifying moment for one group of people that got stuck in a flooded elevator at the city’s Old Market Lofts.

Out of nowhere, water rushed inside, and the three people inside became trapped as the water rose to their necks.

Thankfully, they were able to call for help. Some other tenants in the building rushed to their aid, pried the elevator’s door open and let the water rush out.

There were no injuries.

Tony Luu, one of the three people in the elevator, spoke with Inside Edition about the ordeal.