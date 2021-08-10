Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

Friends Nearly Drown After Flood Waters Rush Into Elevator (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

people trapped in flooded elevator
People trapped in flooded elevator in Omaha, Neb.

*Heavy flash-flooding after a storm in Omaha, Neb., led to a horrifying moment for one group of people that got stuck in a flooded elevator at the city’s Old Market Lofts.

Out of nowhere, water rushed inside, and the three people inside became trapped as the water rose to their necks.

Thankfully, they were able to call for help. Some other tenants in the building rushed to their aid, pried the elevator’s door open and let the water rush out.

There were no injuries.

Tony Luu, one of the three people in the elevator, spoke with Inside Edition about the ordeal.

Previous articleHoly Bat Crap! Robin Comes Out As BISEXUAL in New DC Comics Series!!
Next articleHulu Drops Teaser for New ‘Dopesick’ Series About Opioid Crisis [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO