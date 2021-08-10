Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Erica Mena Admits to Damaging Safaree’s Proprrty Because He Cheated on Her

By Fisher Jack
EURweb.com
Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena via Twitter

*The drama between Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon.

As previously reported, Safaree Samuels filed legal documents back in May alleging that Erica Mena damaged numerous expensive items while in a fit of rage. Safaree Samuels claims Erica Mena destroyed $30,000 worth of custom sneakers when she was 8 months pregnant with their second child together.

Additionally, he says she severely damaged three of his motorbikes by pouring paint all over them–including within the exhaust pipes. As a result, he wants her to reimburse him about $50,000.

Now, additional details of the aforementioned incident are coming to light. Earlier today (Tuesday, August 10th), TMZ reported that Erica Mena has fully admitted to damaging Safaree Samuels‘ items. However, she’s accusing Safaree of essentially bringing it on himself by allegedly cheating on her numerous times.

It should also be noted that Erica, who filed for divorce earlier this year, reportedly sent Safaree $4,000 to cover the damages–but he’s still seeking additional compensation. As a result, the legal battle is not quite over yet. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenya Moore Officially Files to End Marriage to Marc Daly

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fisher Jack

