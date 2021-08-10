ENTER TO WIN: ‘The House Next Door Movie’ Bluray Giveaway

*To celebrate the home entertainment release of “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” we’re giving ten lucky readers a Bluray of the film.

Per press release:

Carl Black (Mike Epps) is about to face off with the neighbor from hell (Katt Williams) in The House Next Door. Carl has only ever wanted the best for his family, but after surviving the events that led to his (not-so-)bestselling book, he’s moving everyone to his childhood home, where’s he’ll contend not only with his wife Lorene (Zulay Henao) and kids Allie (Bresha Webb) and Carl Jr. (Alex Henderson) but everyone who drives him crazy: Cronut (Lil Duval), Freezee (Andrew Bachelor), Rico (Tyrin Turner), and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to attract strange activity after dark. And nothing could be freakier than his new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde (Williams), who may or may not be a vampire. From co-writer/director Deon Taylor (Fatale, The Intruder), as the Meet the Blacks universe expands, it will be up to Carl to figure out what his neighbor is up to in the middle of the night before it’s too late for him and his family.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For your chance to win a Bluray of the feature, read the details below on how to enter the giveaway and submit the entry form.

HOW TO ENTER:

Beginning August 10, 2021, until 12:00 pm ET on August 15, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), you can enter the EURweb.com “The House Next Door,” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) online, by completing and submitting the online entry form below, (limit one (1) online entry, per valid email address, per eligible person per day). This Sweepstake is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email within 48 hours after the contest ends. The winner(s) is responsible for paying any taxes related to the prize (if applicable). EURweb.com has the right to obtain and publicize winner’s names across social media platforms. *Void where prohibited by law.