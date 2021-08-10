Democrats Are Calling on Al Sharpton for Possible Governor Run

*Reverend Al Sharpton has revealed that top Democrats in New York have hit him up about running for governor in 2022 amid Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct controversy.

“It’s going to be very difficult for the governor to stay in, and I think it’s going to open up the primary season early,” Sharpton told The New York Times.

According to the report, Sharpton has been approached by associates of state Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Rep. Thomas Suozzi to run in next year’s race.

Cuomo resisted calls to leave amid the fallout of his sexual misconduct allegations.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined a number of congressional Democrats and Republicans in calling on Cuomo to resign, EUR previously reported.

“Yes,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if Cuomo should step down in light of the investigation released earlier on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which found that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

The president stopped short of weighing in on an impeachment for Cuomo, saying: “Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign.”

On Tuesday, the governor of New York did just that when he announced plans to resign.

“My resignation will be effective in 14 days,” Cuomo said in a live stream. Check out the clip above.

The governor’s decision to step down comes after independent investigators for the state’s attorney general office found that he sexually harassed multiple female members of his staff.

“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the investigators wrote in their 165-page report released on August 3.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to assume the governorship.