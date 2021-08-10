‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Both of These A**es Might Be Too Heavy!’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns this week and we have an exclusive clip of Da rat and Judy visiting Judy’s new warehouse! Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Brat and Judy’s relationship begins to crack when Brat’s friends Montana and Rhonda face divorce. Brat plans a surprise, and Judy drops a bomb that Deja’s moving in. With a secret proposal underway, Judy worries she bit off more than she can chew.

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

READ MORE: Sanaa Lathan Stopped Drinking Alcohol and Tells Why

About Brat Loves Judy

“Brat Loves Judy” brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs – Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel – among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

The series is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions with Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Gennifer Gardiner and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers for eOne, alongside Datari Turner executive producing for Datari Turner Productions, and Meredith Kisgen who also serves as showrunner. Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart also serve as executive producers on the series. Lauren P. Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie executive produced for WE

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy” Thursdays at 9 PM ET on WEtv.