Brandon Boston Jr. Signs Two-Year Deal with Los Angeles Clippers

*Los Angeles Clippers have officially announced the signing of rookie guard Brandon Boston Jr.

Here’s more from SB Nation:

Boston has signed his first professional contract, which is reportedly a two-year deal worth $2.5 of guaranteed money, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal also includes a third-year team option.

Boston inking a guaranteed second-round deal is huge, as these deals typically have very little guaranteed money, if any at all. He also made some history with this deal, as you can see Kevin Smith report below.

BJ Boston is getting $2.5 million guaranteed in his deal with the LA Clippers, sources tell @spotrac. That’s the most guaranteed money in history for a draft pick in the 50s that didn’t spend time as an overseas draft-and-stash before coming to the NBA. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 9, 2021

As written by Slam Online:

Boston averaged 11.5 points 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a swipe in his lone season with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Kentucky guard has been added to the Clippers 2021 Summer League roster.

The Clippers’ first game tipping off against the Milwaukee Bucks was on August 9.