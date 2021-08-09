*The number of Black and Brown people dying under shady circumstances is growing. Many of those deaths are being called suicides, even though evidence doesn’t support those conclusions.

The reality is many of those so-called ‘suicides’ are modern-day lynchings committed by racist White people protected by a criminal justice system run by other racist White people.

A recent example is the modern-day lynching of Derontae Martin in Missouri. His shooting death four months ago in April 2021 was classified by local law enforcement as a suicide.

Yet, a six-member review board looked at eyewitness testimonies and results of an independent autopsy to conclude Martin died by ‘violent means.’ In other words, he was murdered.

Now the Missouri State Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, where the murder happened, are forced to conduct murder investigations.

The 19-year-old Martin lived near St. Louis with his mother. The high school graduate had a job and was working to get his college entrance exam scores up. Reports said Martin attended a houseparty last April in Fredericktown, Missouri, located about 75 miles from St. Louis, and he never came home.

The person who called 9-1-1 said Martin committed suicide. Some partygoers told investigators they witnessed a murder. What happened after that could be called a conspiracy to protect a known White supremacist in a city area residents claim is a sundown town. Click on the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.