Monday, August 9, 2021
‘What He Did To Me Was a Crime’: Gov. Cuomo Accuser Brittany Commisso No Longer Anonymous (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
8CC34F59-2FE4-40BB-8D62-1AC0245A18DA_1_201_a
Brittany Commisso talks about her allegations against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on CBS This Morning

*One of 11 women referenced in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ report alleging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law, revealed her identity Monday in an interview with “CBS This Morning.”

James’ report states that “Executive Assistant #1 claimed the governor, in 2019 and 2020, “engaged in close and intimate hugs” on multiple occasions, including one incident when he “reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.” During another incident, while the executive assistant snapped a selfie, she said Cuomo “put his hand on and then rubbed and grabbed her butt.”

“Executive Assistant #1” was revealed on “CBS This Morning” Monday as Brittany Commisso. She told the outlet in her first interview, “What he did to me was a crime. …He broke the law.”

Commisso said she believed her story was the first account described in the attorney general’s report because of the nature of Cuomo’s alleged actions against her.

“I believe that my story appears first due to the nature of the inappropriate conduct that the governor did to me. I believe that he groped me, he touched me, not only once, but twice. And I don’t think that that had happened to any of the other women,” she said. “The touching, and I believe that because of what had happened to me, that that was the most inappropriate of the actions that he had done.”

Watch her interview below:

