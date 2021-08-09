WATCH: ‘Go DeMarcus: The Documentary’ Revisits the Folks Behind the Viral Video 13 Years later

*The kid who went viral in the “Go DeMarcus” video in 2008 is now 23 and appears in a documentary short detailing the story behind the filming, the participants, and the shooting of a sequel.

Documentary filmmaker Max James reveals that the original “Go DeMarcus,” featuring DeMarcus Smith, was uploaded by YouTube user and aspiring director Julia Burks. Using the video camera that had been gifted to her by an ex-boyfriend, she directed DeMarcus and his love interest, played by his little sister Justice Smith, as a music video based on a song penned by DeMarcus months prior.

According to James, the original footage Burks uploaded to YouTube, titled “D Weezy,” ran four minutes in length, but was later deleted. Unbeknownst to her, however, someone had made a screen recording of the video, which is now its lone digital footprint.

The documentary shows James and his film crew arriving at Burks’ home in Lake Charles, Louisiana for the interview, followed by Burks, DeMarcus and Justice recounting the day of the original shoot. Later, James hands Burks the film camera and complete editorial control for the filming of “Go DeMarcus Pt 2,” based on her new storyline.

The film shoot is done at the same location as the original.

Watch below: