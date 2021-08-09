Monday, August 9, 2021
VIDEO: Kid Shocks Street Musician With Impromptu Blues Delivery

By EURPublisher01
street musician
Impromptu moment between street musician and crowd member goes viral

*An impromptu moment between a street performer and member of the crowd has gone viral on TikTok with over 2 million views as of Monday morning.

The clip begins with a Black musician plucking out a blues tune on guitar, with a white teen standing next to him, awkwardly trying to figure out when to begin singing.

“I’m waiting on you,” the musician said before giving him the first line to sing.

The teen delivered the line with as much blue-eyed soul as he could muster, shocking the musician and everyone within earshot.

Watch below:

@love.laugh.trollYT: Cerandon Production. ##fyp ##foryou ##streetperformer ##amazing ##onelove ##soul ##funk ##singers ##guitar ##electric ##ezmalone

♬ original sound – Stay Blessed 🤙

