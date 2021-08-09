VIDEO Fan Who Ran Onto Dodger Stadium Field Eludes Security – but Not the Ball Girl

*A fan who bolted onto the field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday thought he was getting away with his stunt, as he outran about a half-dozen security guards who were chasing him across the outfield… right toward the ball girl in right field.

Video shows her sizing up the situation, bouncing like a boxer to move into position just as the man – with security guards hot on his tail – ran right at her. She was able to grab hold of his hand, causing him to flip head first over the side barrier, allowing the guards to swoop in and detain him.

The Dodgers went on to win against the Angels 8-2, with the ball girl’s catch the biggest of the game by far.

Watch below: