Tichina Arnold Files for Divorce From Cheating Husband 5 Years After Separating

*Tichina Arnold has finally pulled the plug on her marriage following their split in 2016 amid his sex tape scandal.

As written by TMZ, according to new legal docs… “The Neighborhood” and “Martin” star filed for divorce from Rico Hines this week, citing irreconcilable differences. Arnold lists the separation date as January 12, 2016 … about 3-and-a-half years after they wed in 2012.

We previously reported… Arnold announced she was divorcing Ricoin 2016 after she discovered he made a sex tape with another woman.

When she appeared on “The Preachers” at that time, Arnold opened up about the painful moment when the sex tape was leaked publicly.

“I did not expect it to go public the way it did,” Arnold told People.com after taping the show. While she sent the tape to a close circle – including her bridesmaids – the star insists “no one from my side leaked it.”

Regarding the video footage itself, Arnold admits that when she saw it, she felt “betrayed.”

“I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem,” she says. “I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life,” she says.

Hines is a longtime basketball coach, currently on the staff of the Sacramento Kings.

Rico and Tichina have no minor kids together. She wants the court to deny spousal support to either of them, according to the report.

