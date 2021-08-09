Shawn Levy: ‘Free Guy’ Isn’t Just For Gamers! | WATCH

*What do you get when Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto meet theaters?!

A fun, satire, message-filled movie called “Free Guy!”

Directed by the infamous Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “Date Night”) the video game-influenced film follows Guy (Ryan Reynolds) an NPC bank teller, living his everyday life in a massive online game called Free City. Guy lives obliviously in Free City, while real-life players cause unheard-of bloodshed all around him. But this all changes the day he meets Millie/Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) and realizes what’s actually happening. Guy decides to take charge and change the world in a way no one could imagine.

“I try to bring warmth and a real heart to the story no matter what story it is,” said Levy. And we agree – he did exactly that for “Free Guy.”

The complexities and inter workings of this enjoyable film couldn’t be touched in the trailer. Gamers and everyday audiences will be able to easily comprehend the film – as it covers a love story, empathy, child-like innocence, and how when humanity unites touches a lot more people than destruction.

“What was challenging is to make a movie that felt authentic to gamers but wasn’t a movie just for gamers,” said Levy.

Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) plays Walter “Keys” McKeys, the self-effacingly handsome and talented computer whiz who works for Soonami Studios.

Even though the ending wrapped perfectly – we always have to ask about a sequel.

“It would be pretty cool to see if the thing they created – which is a good thing – starts to go in the other direction,” shared Keery.

The film also stars Lil Rey Howery (“Get Out”), Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”).

“Free Guy” opens only in theaters on August 13th.

