San Diego Deputy Overdoses After Being Exposed to Fentanyl [WATCH]

*Disturbing footage has been released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department of a rookie’s overdose while examining synthetic Fentanyl.

As reported by Complex, the bodycam footage was captured on July 3 and shows Deputy David Faiivae in a parking lot testing a white substance believed to be fentanyl or cocaine. Corporal Scott Crane is heard warning Faiivae to be careful while handling the substance.

“That’s stuff’s no joke, dude,” he said. “That’s super dangerous.”

Moments later, Faiivae collapses on the pavement. Watch the moment via the clip below.

“I ran over to him. I grabbed him. He was OD’ing,” Crane said in a PSA video about the dangers of fentanyl. “I went to my trunk, grabbed the Narcan.”

Even after Crane sprayed an opioid-overdose antidote into the Faiivae’s nostrils, the deputy continued to struggle to breathe.

“I got you. I’m not going to let you die,” Crane told Faiivae.

“Fire department got there, put him on the gurney,” Crane said in the PSA video. “His eyes rolled back in his head, and he started to OD again. He was OD’ing the whole way to the hospital.”

Faiivae survived the near-fatal experience, but had he been alone, he most likely would’ve died.

The police department is hoping the footage will raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. The drugs is 50 times more potent than heroin, per the report.

“Please take the time to share this video,” Sheriff Bill Gore said. “It might save the life of your son, daughter, friend or loved one.”