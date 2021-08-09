Monday, August 9, 2021
Isaach de Bankolé Reprising ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Role

By Fahnia Thomas
Isaach De Bankolé, Black Panther
Isaach De Bankolé/Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (blackfilmandtv)

*BlackFilmandTV editor Wilson Morales secured an exclusive on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

According to the site, Isaach de Bankolé will be reprising his role as one of the elders from the River Tribe. The Marvel film has started production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios and is based off Ryan Coogler’s (director) screenplay co-written with Joe Robert Cole.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled for release in the United States on July 8, 2022.

Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. Cast newcomers include Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel.

This article continues at BlackFilmandTV.

Fahnia Thomas

