Monday, August 9, 2021
Colorado Woman Arrested After She was Caught on Camera Forcing Her Son, 5, in Trunk [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A Colorado woman was arrested last week after being caught on video forcing her 5-year-old son into the trunk of her car.

The incident reportedly went down at Thursday evening on the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue in Pueblo, KOAA 5 reports. A bystander filmed Chelsea-Rae Trujillo, 33, seemingly abusing the kid and calls her out on it.

In the video, the bystander yells, “Dude, you cannot put your fucking kid in the fucking trunk.” The pair go back and forth before she eventually takes the child out of the trunk.

“You don’t know my child,” the mother says.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

The boy cries after being taken out of the trunk and his mother argues with the person filming over her actions.

“Obviously, I think anybody who looks at that video would be concerned about the welfare of that little boy,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department said. “We saw what we saw in the video, but we need to look at the whole thing, that’s why detectives are involved.”

On Thursday, Trujillo was arrested for child abuse and a restraining order violation.

According to police, the child is in good health and under care of the Colorado Department of Human Services.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted on this case,” the department wrote on Twitter last week. Check out the post below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

