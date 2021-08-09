Black Realtor, Father & Son Viewing Home Had Guns Drawn on Them and Handcuffed by Cops

*A #Black realtor was showing a Black father and his 15-year-old son a #Michigan home when they saw police outside the property with their guns drawn.

"I knew once they surrounded the home, they were preparing for a standoff," the father, #RoyThorne, told CNN's #DonLemon Friday. "And so my instincts told me we need to get out of here, we need to get to where they can see that we're not a threat."

Apparently, a neighbor called the police and said that a suspect who was arrested at the same property a week before had returned to the home. However, the caller was wrong.

#EricBrown, the realtor, was showing the property located in the community of Wyoming to Thorne and his son Samuel. The two had scheduled to view the home the day before, CNN reported.

Despite the three being released from custody without incident, the damage was already done. Wyoming police ordered the trio to come out of the home with their hands up and then handcuffed them. Thorne and Samuel were placed in separate patrol cars while police investigated…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com

