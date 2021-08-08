*Co-founding #Kool & TheGang member and saxophonist Dennis #DeeTee Thomas has passed away Saturday at the age of 70.⁠

⁠

No cause of death was announced, only that he passed away in his sleep in New Jersey. Following Thomas’ death, only two of the band’s founding members remain Ronald “Kool” Bell and drummer-keyboardist George Brown.⁠

⁠

“An original member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” a spokesperson for the group wrote in a statement. “A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist, as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.”⁠

⁠

Thomas also served as stylist for the group, according to the announcement. He was also tasked with keeping watch of the band’s earnings, carrying them around in a bag stored in the bell of his horn.⁠

⁠

The group was started in 1964 by seven teens from New Jersey, originally performing under the name the Jazziacs. In 1969, the band released their debut album under the name Kool & The Gang…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

