Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeNews
News

Korean Chicken Chain Picks Very Black Location: South Central

By EurWebWriter
0

Mom's Touch
Photo: Mom’s Touch / Instagram

*Cultural pollination is a phenomenon by which exchanges an socioeconomic ideas occur naturally. Black folks in a America are familiar with the idea of cultural appropriation and the manner that it steals without recognition, but through cultural pollination comes many of the myriad components of what we consider the American cultural tapestry.

However, this is also a global paradigm as well. Take fried chicken, for example. It has long been known that Black folk the world over can fry up some yardbird like none other. Well, actually, according to People, Koreans have been coming damn close for around 60 years or so.

Oh, what? You ain’t know?

In June, Mom’s Touch, a Korean fried chicken chain, opened its first location in the United States.  The menu, which includes chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, chicken wings and other items, will expand with time.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB:WE REMEMBER: Kool & The Gang Co-founder Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas Dead At 70⁠

Mom's Touch2
Photo: Mom’s Touch / Instagram

The chain, which has 1,300 locations in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, opened its first U.S. location at the Gardena Plaza on the corner of Normandie Avenue and Redondo Beach Blvd in South Central LA. You ain’t gotta be a social scientist to determine why they opened in that location, either. Black folk a-plenty.

Seasoned with Cajun spices? Battered and crunchy?  Sound familiar?

“Just like Mom wants what’s best for you, so do we. At Mom’s Touch, we have set high standards on quality and service,” said Mike Lee, director of marketing and finance at Mom’s Touch, in a statement. “Rather than taking shortcuts to save a cost and time, we take those extra steps and invest in the best equipment, processes and ingredients, like buttery brioche buns from our exclusive baker, to ensure our guests have the best chicken and sandwich experience possible.”

Previous articleWoman (Delia Johnson) Executed on Crowded NYC Street After Attending Friend’s Funeral | VIDEO
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO