Korean Chicken Chain Picks Very Black Location: South Central

*Cultural pollination is a phenomenon by which exchanges an socioeconomic ideas occur naturally. Black folks in a America are familiar with the idea of cultural appropriation and the manner that it steals without recognition, but through cultural pollination comes many of the myriad components of what we consider the American cultural tapestry.

However, this is also a global paradigm as well. Take fried chicken, for example. It has long been known that Black folk the world over can fry up some yardbird like none other. Well, actually, according to People, Koreans have been coming damn close for around 60 years or so.

Oh, what? You ain’t know?

In June, Mom’s Touch, a Korean fried chicken chain, opened its first location in the United States. The menu, which includes chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, chicken wings and other items, will expand with time.

The chain, which has 1,300 locations in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, opened its first U.S. location at the Gardena Plaza on the corner of Normandie Avenue and Redondo Beach Blvd in South Central LA. You ain’t gotta be a social scientist to determine why they opened in that location, either. Black folk a-plenty.

Seasoned with Cajun spices? Battered and crunchy? Sound familiar?

“Just like Mom wants what’s best for you, so do we. At Mom’s Touch, we have set high standards on quality and service,” said Mike Lee, director of marketing and finance at Mom’s Touch, in a statement. “Rather than taking shortcuts to save a cost and time, we take those extra steps and invest in the best equipment, processes and ingredients, like buttery brioche buns from our exclusive baker, to ensure our guests have the best chicken and sandwich experience possible.”