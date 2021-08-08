Sunday, August 8, 2021
It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s a Black Superman! – Michael B. Jordan Behind New HBO Max Project

By EurWebWriter
Michael B Jordan - GettyImages-1128143415
Michael B Jordan – GettyImages

*Rumors have been swirling about Michael B. Jordan developing a new Superman project in which he was also supposed to star for quite sometime now. Initially things were so vague that nobody knew what to make of it.

Now things are beginning to come into focus just a bit more. The HBO Max project will be based, not on the familiar Kal-El, but on Val-Zod. Unless you’ve been under a rock, or simply don’t read comic books at all, you’d know that there are scores of “Supermen” nowadays.

Like the familiar Kal-El and cousin Kara-El, aka Supergirl, Val-Zod comes to earth from a doomed Krypton. He is in hiding for his entire life until he is drawn out to fight a Superman who’d been brainwashed.

According to Collider, via ET Canada, a writer has already been hired and is working on the script. It’s currently being developed as limited series that Michael B. Jordan will produce and “may” star in the project.

In addition to Michael’s melanated Superman project, there’s also another Black Kryptonian based script in the works from JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company.

Both Warner Bros and HBO Max are owned by the same parent company, Warner Media.  What a coincidence, huh?

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

