Weekend Watch: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Takes No Prisoners | VIDEO

*In James Gunn’s superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” it features the “worst Super-Villains, most degenerate delinquents in the DC Comics lineup” (Warner Bros.’ words, not mine) to be assembled for a super-secret, super-shady Task Force X mission. The malcontents are incarcerated at Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the USA.

The prisoners will do anything to get out, including taking on a do-or-die assignment to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. There, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission. Their boss, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and her government techies are in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself).

Bloodsport (Idris Elba) heads the team. You have to laugh when you realize why Bloodsport was in jail. The grouchy, cynical, middle-aged Brit shot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet that landed him in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Some of those among his crew are Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone).

Peacemaker and Polka-Dot Man are two of the most distasteful. Peacemaker’s mantra is: “I cherish peace with all my heart. And I don’t care how many men, women, and children I have to kill to get it.” Polka-Dot Man has Mommy issues. Because of an experiment performed on him by his scientist mother, in order to kill, he visualizes her (Lynne Ashe). She worked at Scientific and Technological Advanced Research Laboratories, aka as S.T.A.R. Lab. So now, do I have to ditch my S.T.A.R. Lab T-shirts that “The Flash” team is often seen wearing on the CW network?

If moviegoers can sit through the blood, guts, severed heads, intestines ripped out, exploding bodies, and torsos being split in half, they will come out laughing.

Be on the lookout for Tinashe Kajese (Flo Crawley). She’s a scene stealer.

“The Suicide Squad” is in theaters and on HBO Max.

