Saturday, August 7, 2021
U.S. Senate Votes to Approve Three Hip Hop Holidays

Turntabes - Hip Hop (Getty)
Getty

*Hip-Hop albums music and culture has been a significant driver of world culture for over 35 years. Now, at long last, the culture will be celebrated on a national scale with its own holiday.

Last month, the United States Senate passed made it official with a resolution announcing August 11 as National Hip Hop Celebration Day, which also made August “Hip Hop Recognition Month” and November “Hip Hop History Month,” reports Uproxx. The news recently broke via a tweet from the official page of Senate Periodicals.

The vote was unanimous. This is the very first time the U.S. Senate has recognized Hip-Hop in any manner.  The origins of Hip-Hop can be traced back to August 11, 1973 when DJ Kool Herc, then known as Clive Campbell, through a back to school party along with his sister, Cindy Campbell at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men’s Relay Run At Olympics ‘A Total Embarrassment!’ | VIDEO

This is an amazing overture of recognition for a key cultural element for America.

However, one cannot think about other things of greater national importance that our elected officials repeatedly fumble the ball on.

Like, Voting Rights, for example. Also, movement on reparations would be nice, too. Well, we guess we’ll take what we can get, for now.

