Saturday, August 7, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Lauryn Hill Has A Message for You if You’re Worried About Her Lateness

By Fisher Jack
0

lauryn hill - getty1
Lauryn Hill

*Nas brought Lauryn Hill onto a recently-released song, and fans are loving the collaboration!

On Thursday, August 5, Nas released his King’s Disease II album–almost a full year following his release of King’s Disease. Despite dropping the entire album, fans immediately gravitated towards the album’s ninth track, “Nobody”–and for good reason, too! Lauryn Hill was actually featured on the song, and many listeners were excited to hear her rap alongside Nas.

While her entire verse on the track is being well-received, many appear to be focusing on a specific few lines. Some of Lauryn Hill‘s most talked about lyrics on “Nobody” appear to be:

“Now let me give it to you balanced and with clarity. I don’t need to turn myself into a parody. I don’t–I don’t do the shit you do for popularity. They clearly didn’t understand when I said “I Get Out” apparently. My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix. I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness. Now it’s illegal for someone to walk in greatness.” Listen to the full track on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Hip-Hop’s Lea Robinson Releases R&B Single ‘Blessed’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleJames Harden Throws Money at Dumb Idea Then Sues
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO