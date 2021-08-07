James Harden Throws Money at Dumb Idea Then Sues

*NBA superstar and former MVP James Harden is in the midst of filing a lawsuit to get back a $2 million investment, plus promised profits, over a failed boxing tournament that was to put TikTok celebrities versus YouTube celebrities, according to the NY Post.

The boxing event, arguably the dumbest we’ve ever heard of, was organized by YouTuber Austin McBroom and was dubbed “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” (Ugh, somebody get us a vomit bucket, stat!)

McBroom was slated to fight TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall as the main event, with social media personalities Tayler Holden, Vinnie Hacker and Deji getting in the ring. There were also performances by DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby (Three guesses where all the money went.)

According to Billboard, the event resulted in a loss of $10 million.

And, get this, Hall was supposed to get a $5 million payout! That’s more than more REAL boxers could hope for on their best purse.

The suit also claims Simply Greatness Productions, the company owned by McBroom, expected millions in pay-per-view revenue. But that failed to materialize. Likely, quite frankly, because WTF cares?

Well, 136,000 fans paid the $50 to watch the fight obviously did. But a far cry from the tens of millions expected.

“In light of the apparent underperformance of the Event, our firm has been retained to represent SGP in connection with either a workout of the claims of all of its creditors or if a workout is not feasible a likely bankruptcy filing,” read a statement from the company.