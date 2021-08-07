Big Sean is Standing Two Inches Taller – But Not from Growing

*A simple Google search will reveal that it is a scientific consensus that most men stop growing between the ages of 17 and 20. But, according to 33-year-old rapper Big Sean, he just grew two inches taller, as reported by People. His secret? Well, first off, he didn’t really grow but according to him, going to the chiropractor is why he’s standing taller than ever.

“How da f–k I grow 2 inches?” Sean said via an Instagram post while standing next to his friend Ronnie, whom Sean said was 5-foot-10. “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

“N—-s try to hate on me like I’m five-six,” he added in the clip. “No, for real, I probably grew like a couple of inches.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Son of Comedian Tony Baker Killed By Alleged Street Racers in Horrific Crash

According to experts at The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center, chiropractors can’t “actually make you a few inches taller,” but that patients “can notice a change in your height after a few sessions.”

“The secret lies in the spinal adjustment and posture changes that occur with chiropractic care,” according to The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness center.

After a blogger reposted Sean’s videos, fans poked fun at the “Mercy” rapper in the comments section.

“It’s your hair and your sneakers dog,” one person wrote. “Calm down lil fella.”

Another said, “That fact that he even posted this shows how insecure he is bout it. No one cares.”

By the way, when Sean — whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson — first made his debut as “Big Sean,” many wondered how he earned the “big” nickname given his stature.

The Detroit reared rapper told E! News he had a mentor growing up in Detroit, who was also named Sean and stood at 6-foot-8.

At the time, Sean was just a young kid, measuring around 4-foot-8, so he asked to be called “Big Sean” as a joke and the much-taller Sean was called “Little Sean.”

Um, er, we’re not sure that explanation about his name made a lot of sense, but it’s better than nothing we suppose. 🙂