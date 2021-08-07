Saturday, August 7, 2021
HomeArts & Culture
Arts & Culture

Big Sean is Standing Two Inches Taller – But Not from Growing

By EurWebWriter
0

Big Sean - Getty
Big Sean – Getty

*A simple Google search will reveal that it is a scientific consensus that most men stop growing between the ages of 17 and 20. But, according to 33-year-old rapper Big Sean, he just grew two inches taller, as reported by People. His secret? Well, first off, he didn’t really grow but according to him, going to the chiropractor is why he’s standing taller than ever.

“How da f–k I grow 2 inches?” Sean said via an Instagram post while standing next to his friend Ronnie, whom Sean said was 5-foot-10. “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

“N—-s try to hate on me like I’m five-six,” he added in the clip. “No, for real, I probably grew like a couple of inches.”

MORE NEWS  ON EURWEB: Son of Comedian Tony Baker Killed By Alleged Street Racers in Horrific Crash

Big Sean on growing 2 inches (Instagram)
Big Sean on growing 2 inches (Instagram)

According to experts at The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center, chiropractors can’t “actually make you a few inches taller,” but that patients “can notice a change in your height after a few sessions.”

“The secret lies in the spinal adjustment and posture changes that occur with chiropractic care,” according to The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness center.

After a blogger reposted Sean’s videos, fans poked fun at the “Mercy” rapper in the comments section.

“It’s your hair and your sneakers dog,” one person wrote. “Calm down lil fella.”

Another said, “That fact that he even posted this shows how insecure he is bout it. No one cares.”

Big Sean (Getty)
Big Sean (Getty)

By the way, when Sean — whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson — first made his debut as “Big Sean,” many wondered how he earned the “big” nickname given his stature.

The Detroit reared rapper told E! News he had a mentor growing up in Detroit, who was also named Sean and stood at 6-foot-8.

At the time, Sean was just a young kid, measuring around 4-foot-8, so he asked to be called “Big Sean” as a joke and the much-taller Sean was called “Little Sean.”

Um, er, we’re not sure that explanation about his name made a lot of sense, but it’s better than nothing we suppose. 🙂

Previous articleU.S. Senate Votes to Approve Three Hip Hop Holidays
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO