Wow. Arkansas PSA Uses ‘Hustler’ to Persuade Black People to Take Vaccine (Watch)

*At first, we thought this was a joke – like the “Alfredo Rivera” news interview. But it’s real. The Arkansas Department of Health really filmed a PSA featuring a street “entrepreneur” explaining why hustlers like him need to be vaccinated.
The man’s name just happens to be Richard Johnson. Get it? Dick Johnson?
“You have to understand. I’m a hustler. I’m a legit entrepreneur. I sell things,” he begins.
“I come in contact with people all the time. I have to stay safe. I didn’t have the choice but to trust the vaccine,” he continues. “If you live the lifestyle I live and you out here in these streets and you hustlin’. An entrepreneur like me? Why not do it safely?”
Watch below:
