Friday, August 6, 2021
Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Filed by Her Mother

By Ny MaGee
Vanessa, Kobe and Sophia

*Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit filed by her mother over unpaid wages. 

We previously reported… Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed court documents in California, alleging that she worked as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for Kobe Bryant’s family, and was never paid for it. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe’s death earlier this year, he promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”

According to People, the court docs continue, “Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements, and promises at any stage.”

Vanessa claimed her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit

Per TMZ Sports, Vanessa called the lawsuit “frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful.” She went on … “My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”

She shared with People Magazine, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”

Vanessa added… “In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers,” adding, “As of ten years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016.”

According to the report, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the case is over, as reported by TMZ.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

