The Black Power Hour Urges the Biden Administration to Pardon Black Icon Marcus Garvey

*WASHINGTON, DC – August marks the birthday of Marcus Garvey, known as one of history’s, most prolific Black leaders. In the early 1900s, Garvey called for the unification of the African diaspora and the financial independence of Black people worldwide. This month, in memory of Marcus Garvey, “The Black Power Hour” hosted by Black Power attorney Nkechi Taifa, celebrates Garvey’s influence over the culture at large.

Media icon Nkechi Taifa goes behind the scenes to uncover the true story of the rise and fall of one of the most colorful and controversial figures of the 20th century. In a way only Nkechi can deliver, this episode is full of insights, views, and information that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In this exciting episode of “The Black Power Hour,” viewers are treated to insightful repartee from a contingent of ‘Garveyites’ demanding justice for Marcus Garvey. Many believe the patriot who cried out against the systemic inequalities and atrocities Black people suffered at the hands of white Americans and Europeans, was unfairly targeted by J. Edgar Hoover’s predecessor FBI.

Taifa opens up the casket of these once hidden secrets and unearths some forgotten tales about the times and legacy of this legendary Black nationalist.

Celebrated author Nkechi Taifa tackles this tough subject with her unique banter and a roster of well-informed guests, to educate viewers on the historic oppression of Black people in America. In this episode, Taifa is joined by:

* Dr. Julius Garvey, youngest son of the Honorable Marcus Garvey.

* Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X.

* Attorney Justin Hansford, Executive Director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Institute

* Congressional Representative Kweisi Mfume.

* Dr. Melvin Foote, president of the Constituency for Africa.

* Professor Quito Swann, formerly of Howard University, and

* Dr. Goulda Downer professor at Howard University.

This power-packed team of insiders offers unfettered access and understanding of the times and the nuances behind the government conspiracy to unseat a Black hero.

Jamaican-born Garvey grew up in the time of European colonialism, segregation, and overt racism. He rose to establish the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), where he preached about the importance of Black pride, the patronization of Black businesses, and repatriation to Africa. Garvey founded the Negro Factories Corporation and Negro World newspaper as vehicles to empower Black people to gain financial freedom. He was the progenitor of the red, black, and green colors which became incorporated into flags throughout the African world.

In 1923, things took a turn for the worse when Garvey was convicted, imprisoned in Atlanta, and deported back to his homeland of Jamaica. Today, this rabble rouser, who some say stirred the pot of racial unrest, is seen as a man unjustly convicted of mail fraud by an all-white jury who railroaded him and ousted his influence over the Black community. After a century of outcry regarding this historic injustice, voices across the globe have reached Capitol Hill and now it is incumbent upon the Biden administration to review the possibility of a posthumous pardon for Garvey.

While the White House considers the official clearing of Garvey’s name, Black Power attorney Nkechi Taifa is re-releasing her children’s books that include the life and times of this great historical icon.

After 30 years, these books time has come. In “Shining Legacy: Storypoems for the Young, So Black Heroes and Heroines Forever Will Be Sung,” “Three Tales of Wisdom,” and The Adventures of Kojo and Ama, Nkechi shares the rich history of Black people for a new generation, to encourage young minds to reach for the stars.

Nkechi, a prolific writer, also pays homage to the life and work of Marcus Garvey in her best-seller memoir “Black Power, Black Lawyer: My Audacious Quest for Justice.” And as a convener of the JusticeRoundTable.org, a progressive voice for justice reform, Nkechi seeks to bring issues such as the importance of righting historical wrongs to the forefront. A courageous voice for the voiceless, Attorney Taifa is making her mark as a lighthouse for justice, guiding people to the truth of the contributions of Black people to the fabric of America.

