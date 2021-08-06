Mother of Fetty Wap’s Late Daughter Slams Report About Child’s Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami, Lauren’s mother, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Saturday. After TMZ reported on her daughter’s cause of death, Miami took to her Instagram Story to blast what she described as incorrect information, Page Six reports.

“This is what y’all people do for fun. F–k all y’all,” she wrote (via E! News). “Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK!

“HOW DARE Y’ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD’S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY,” she continued. “THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN’T BACK YET.”

In a follow-up post, Miami slammed Harvey Levin’s TMZ for exploiting her grief and trauma.

“Y’all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it’s me without my daughter not none of y’all!” she wrote. “I feel the loneliness every night not none of y’all! Y’all so f–kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!”

Earlier this week, Miami confirmed her daughter died last month in a post shared on Instagram.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote alongside a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. She has also asked the public to be “more compassionate” toward Fetty as he deals with the death of his child.